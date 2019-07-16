Western Cape human settlements MEC hands over 52 title deeds in Cape Town

Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers on Tuesday handed over 52 title deeds to residents of Blue Downs in Cape Town.

“Today I shared tears of joy with the 52 recipients of these title deeds. The event allowed us to ensure that 52 people become fully-fledged, legal homeowners,” said Simmers in a statement.

“Today’s handover is yet another clear demonstration of the Western Cape Government’s commitment to restoring dignity and creating a better life for the people of this province. We are also ensuring that our residents have a sense of security and pride in having full ownership of their properties. I was honoured to share in the joy of a momentous occasion in the lives of these beneficiaries,” he added.

According to Simmers’ office, the title deed handover had been made possible through the department’s Enhanced Extended Discounted Benefit Scheme (EEDBS), which promotes home ownership of pre-1994 government-owned rental housing. The handover also forms part of the department’s strategic goal to prioritise the elderly for housing opportunities in the Western Cape.

The 52 beneficiaries hail from Electric City, Malibu Village, Tuscany Glen, the Conifers, Hillcrest Heights and Eerste River. Residents were able to benefit through the EEDBS programme, as the sale agreements with debtors, who did not honour their agreements, were cancelled. Properties were thus sold to the qualifying current occupants and, where this was not possible, debt write-off was implemented to assist beneficiaries.

“I feel very happy and I would like to thank the minister for giving me my title deed. I will never forget this day, as this is truly a special day and this property is for me and my family,” said Magdalene Newman, 82.

– African News Agency (ANA)

