City of Cape Town water consumption increases by 28m litres per day

Cape Town’s collective water consumption from 8 to 14 July had increased by 28 million litres per day (m/l per day), the city said on Monday.

The city issued a press statement again reminding residents that water restrictions remained in place even though dam levels were slowly recovering.

“Cape Town’s collective water consumption increased by 28 million litres per day for the past week, to 583 million litres per day (up from 555 m/l per day),” said the city.

“Further rains this past week have seen dam levels recover to 61,8% of storage capacity; however, we are not yet in a position where we can safely relax our water savings efforts.”

Residents were encouraged to continue using water sparingly and to remain “water wise”.

“The City would like to thank all water warriors who constantly strive to reduce their consumption and save this precious resource,” the city said.

“Although consumption has increased, we are within the daily allocation of 650 million litres per day.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

