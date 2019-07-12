At least 70 hospitalised after ammonia gas leak in Gauteng

At least 70 people were hospitalised on Friday for ammonia gas poisoning after a gas leakage in a company in Olifantsfontein, the City of Ekurhuleni said.

“Fire and rescue team and paramedics from [the] local fire station, promptly responded to the scene after the incident was personally reported by members of the public at around 6.48am this morning,” district manager: media liaison for emergency services William Ntladi said.

“On arrival, the chemical was identified to be an ammonia gas that leaked through the warned pipeline system. The accounted patients were treated on scene prior[to] being hospitalised to various hospitals around the city of Ekurhuleni. Two patients were in serious conditions and the rest had minor effects. No fatalities and critical patients were recorded on [the] scene.”

Ntladi said the production in the company had to be suspended and the entire building was evacuated until all the necessary safety precautions were in place.

He said that fire and emergency services risk management officers were engaging with the relevant company and other stakeholders to investigate the cause of the leakage and control safety measure to be put in place.

– African News Agency (ANA)

