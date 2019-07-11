Port Alfred beach re-opened after shark attack

Beaches in the Port Alfred area have been re-opened by the Ndlambe Municipality after a local surfer was bitten by a shark on Wednesday.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said authorities continued to urge bathers swimming in the sea, as well as surfers and paddlers, to exercise caution in light of the shark incident at East Beach on Wednesday.

Lambinon said a safety advisory remained in place. A local surfer in his 20s was bitten on the leg by what appeared to be a juvenile white shark. The surfer was transported to hospital and was reported to be in a stable condition.

– African News Agency (ANA)

