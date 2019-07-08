Local News 8.7.2019 06:54 pm

Drought is not over, restrictions still in place – City of Cape Town

ANA
The City of Cape Town said on Monday that although dam levels had risen, water restrictions remained in place as the drought period was not yet over, 8 July 2019. File photo of Theewaterskloof Dam by Henk Kruger / ANA

Residents were encouraged to continue using water sparingly and to remain water wise.

Increasing dam levels did not mean the drought was over, the City of Cape Town said on Monday.

The city said via a press statement that it wanted to remind residents that water restrictions remained in place.

“Cape Town’s collective water consumption decreased by 15 million litres per day for the past week, to 555 million litres per day. This an encouraging response to the City urging continued restraint, despite recent rains. For this we are appreciative,” said the city.

Rains in the past week had seen dam levels recover to 59.8% of storage capacity, but this did not mean the city was “in a position where we can safely relax”, according to the statement.

African News Agency (ANA)

