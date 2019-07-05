Northern Cape premier promises a developing and digitised province

Rolling out additional broadband and wifi hotspots, modernising the public service and implementing an innovation programme for the Northern Cape are some of the goals for the next five years Premier Zamani Saul set out in his maiden State of the Province address on Friday.

As one of the poorest and most sparsely populated provinces, the Northern Cape needed new innovative solutions and technology to fight poverty, improve service delivery and grow its economy, Saul said.

“We must be upfront in acknowledging that the current state of broadband is not meeting the needs of the province. Broadband is the critical enabler and means for telecommunications and internet access.

“Therefore, as a starting point one of the key priorities of the sixth administration is to develop a provincial Integrated Broadband Strategy and Implementation Plan, to improve access through provision of network infrastructure especially in rural areas, improve service delivery and operations through e-Innovation.”

The provincial government has partnered with the Sol Plaatje University and established the Northern Cape Innovation Forum, which would be launched soon, he said.

Saul announced the introduction of online school admission and registration from next year, following in the footsteps of Gauteng and the Western Cape provinces.

He said the province had started rolling out technology at schools and handed laptops to teachers to build digital classrooms.

“We will continue to foster mathematics and science in our schools, as we are acutely aware that our future will be a digital world, where our lives are shaped by computers and connected devices.

“I recently had the rare opportunity to visit the Math and Science Leadership Academy and I was awfully impressed at the level of innovation amongst the group of youngsters.

“The Academy is a model of a smart school and definitely an example of where we are heading with education leading the way towards a modern province at the cutting edge of technology, mathematics and science,” Saul said.

Turning to health, Saul said an electronic filing system would be introduced to improve patient file management and prevent loss of files. Furthermore, a “Stock Visibility System” will be introduced at clinics and hospitals to prevent medical stock shortages.

The new system will warn health professionals in time on decreasing medicine and drugs stocks and ensure that clinics and hospitals never run out of medication, and no patient is ever turned away without receiving medication.

Another innovation is the “Computer-Aided Ambulance Dispatch” system that Kimberley and Upington have implemented in Kimberley, which will work like the Uber e-hailing service, Saul said.

“I am also pleased to announce that a Computer-Aided Ambulance Dispatch system will be operational in call centres in Kimberley and Upington. This will ensure that we automate and modernise the communication systems to improve the response time of ambulances.”

The 4th industrial revolution, he said, meant an increase in the demand for highly skilled workers to help grow the economy. Saul urged the private sector to “open its doors” and engage with government on skills development for the Northern Cape.

“The creation of such an engagement platform and the mobilisation of resources towards the skills revolution will be the first priority of the Northern Cape Human Resource Development Council under the sixth administration.

“The Human Resource Council will lead the skills revolution and ensure that education and skills development is geared toward achieving the provincial developmental goals,” Saul said.

The provincial government has asked the National Youth Development Agency to develop and maintain a database of young unemployed graduates in the province while Saul’s office will develop a database of all young people who have been on learnerships and internships for tracking absorption into the labour market and economic participation.

The premier’s student bursary fund for poor students in the Northern Cape was at R36 million, Saul said.

“I am sure that it should be clear that our efforts to modernise the way we do our work in line with the demands of the digital revolution have really taken root.

“All the mentioned initiatives should demonstrate the commitment of this sixth administration to move faster towards e-government and the use of modern technologies and applications in the delivery of services.”

Since taking office, the new premier has utilised budgeted funds for new cars for MECs to purchase ambulances. His cost-cutting measures saw this year’s Sopa budget dropping to R1.5 million from over R2.6 million spent in the 2018 event.

The blue-light vehicles for MECs are no more, as was the VIP treatment at the state of the province address on Friday. Saul instructed his officials to do away with the red carpet, interior decorations and catering services.

Invited guests and members of the public were served pre-packaged food packs for lunch.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.