Cape Town’s noon day gun officer retiring after 20 years in the firing line

You may not know his name but if you work anywhere near the Cape Town city centre you will surely have heard his work. Almost every day.

Chief Petty Officer Dudley Malgas, 59, has been responsible for firing the noon day gun at the Lion Battery on Signal Hill for the last 20 years, but will be firing his last round on August 31 as he will be retiring from service from the South African Navy.

Overseeing in excess of 6,000 firings, the thing Malgas enjoys most about his job is meeting people from all over the world as they come to witness one of Cape Town’s oldest traditions, dating back to 1806. The gun fires sharply at noon every day, except for public holidays and Sundays.

“Whenever I take photos with the people and I ask them where are you from and they say ‘from Japan, or from England, wherever’, and so I say, ‘Today I am going to Japan, or to England, or wherever’, and so I love to meet people and speak to people.”

There are two guns which are fired on alternate days, but both are loaded so that if one does not fire the other is manually triggered.

Looking to the future, Malgas hopes to start his own tourism company and continue doing what he enjoys most – working with people from all over the world.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.