Western Cape Community Safety MEC calls for transparent appointment of provincial top cop

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz on Wednesday called for the transparent appointment of a new provincial police commissioner who will prioritise the safety of all residents in the province.

This follows recent media reports suggesting that the Western Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, has been removed from his post.

The reports were slammed as “malicious and misleading” by South African National Police Commissioner, General Khehla John Sitole. However, he admitted that there had been discussions with Jula regarding taking up the provincial reins in KwaZulu-Natal, but that Jula remained the provincial commissioner of the Western Cape as the consultation process has not yet been concluded.

As per section 207 (3) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, Fritz said, the National Commissioner, with the concurrence of the provincial executive, must appoint a woman or a man as the provincial commissioner for that province, but if the National Commissioner and the provincial executive are unable to agree on the appointment, the Cabinet member responsible for policing must mediate between the parties.

“I look forward to the amiable and transparent appointment of a Provincial Commissioner who will set aside internal politics and immediately prioritise the recent spate in gang-related violence and criminality in the Western Cape. It is imperative that the new Provincial Commissioner be a person of highest integrity who is not involved in any of the factions that are currently destroying SAPS in the Western Cape,” he said.

The roles of the Provincial Commissioner include, among others, the investigation and prevention of crime, the development of community-policing services, the maintenance of public order, the provision in general of all other visible policing services including the establishment and maintenance of police stations, crime reaction units, and patrolling services, and the provision of protection services in regard to provincial institutions and personnel, according to the department.

“As per section 207(5) of the Constitution, I look forward to receiving a report from the provincial commissioner at the provincial legislature annually on policing in the province. It is important that we maintain such practices and institutions because it ensures that the province’s policing is transparent and works for the most vulnerable citizens of this province,” said Fritz.

– African News Agency (ANA)

