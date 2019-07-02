Airlines ‘likely’ to operate from Margate in July

CemAir and Airlink are likely to start operating from Margate Airport in July, reports South Coast Herald.

At a press briefing on Tuesday this week, Ray Nkonyeni Municipality municipal manager Max Mbili said although “contractual arrangements” with Airlink had been finalised, there were still issues with office space.

According to Mbili, the airline had said it was concerned that its equipment would not fit the available space.

“We are trying to explore other avenues, including mobile offices, to meet Airlink’s requirements,” he said.

As for CemAir, Mbili said following the airline’s successful appeal after being grounded by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) at the end of last year and again at the beginning of 2019, the airline was “going through the necessary administrative processes” in order to take to the skies again.

The airline’s operations were suspended due to what the CAA called “concerns over the systematic failure of the airline’s maintenance controls”.

The court ruled in favour of CemAir at the beginning of May this year, saying that the airline had been “extremely unfairly treated” by CAA officials.

“The ball is in their court, it’s up to them to finalise things on their side, but all indications are that their service may also resume in July,” said Mbili.

