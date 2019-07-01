City of Joburg finalises security guard in-sourcing programme

The City of Johannesburg on Monday said its security guard in-sourcing programme is about to be finalised and appointment letters will be issued shortly.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said the City will start issuing appointment letters from Friday to those beneficiaries of the security guard in-sourcing programme for which the verification process has been concluded.

“This will conclude the second phase of the in-sourcing of our security force, bringing the total to over 3,700 thus far. The employment of the security guards will be effective as of the 1st of October 2019.

“I also wish to reassure these guards that their current contracts will continue with their current employers on a month-to-month basis until the 1st of October 2019,” said Mashaba.

Mashaba added that security guards who joined the City after the initial announcement of in-sourcing in May 2017 will also be taken into account with a separate application process.

The City has identified the need for additional security capacity and will open an ordinary recruitment process for more security officers and those already working within the City will be given preference.

The initial start day of 1 July 2019 was deferred due to technical and verification processes that still need to be finalised. The City suspects that certain candidates made material misrepresentations during the recruitment process and investigations are under way on a case-by-case basis.

“We appeal to the affected beneficiaries to bear with us as we ensure that a fair process has been followed and that those deserving will indeed benefit from this process. The City is committed to continuously engaging the affected security guards about the progress of the in-sourcing programme.

“The City is also still in the process of acquiring the necessary uniforms and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) when they commence work on 1 October 2019,” said Mashaba.

“We remain deeply committed to in-sourcing, which represents a departure from the past practices of the City which saw over R700 million being paid annually to politically connected security companies. Each security guard earned under R4,000 per month, while the security companies received more than R12,000 per month per security guard.”

The mayor said what the City has achieved will be to redirect the lucrative profit margins of the politically-connected companies, and direct them to the families of nearly 4,000 families in the City of Johannesburg.

The in-sourcing programme achieves dignity in the lives of these security guards, while containing the escalating contracted services in the City of Johannesburg, Mashaba said.

“I know that these security guards will serve the City of Johannesburg with pride, after we have achieved so much for their dignity. Our gratitude is extended to the coalition partners, the IFP, ACDP, COPE, UDM and Freedom Front Plus, for their continued support in bringing dignity to those who work for the City.

“Our deepest appreciation also goes to the EFF, who have worked with us every step of the way to bring the dignity of in-sourcing to our employees,” said Mashaba.

– African News Agency (ANA)

