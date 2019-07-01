Local News 1.7.2019 10:38 am

Joburg EMS withdraws services in Cosmo City after attacks on paramedics

CNS reporter
Joburg EMS attacked in Cosmo City. Photo: Robert Mulauzdi, Twitter

Joburg EMS attacked in Cosmo City. Photo: Robert Mulauzdi, Twitter

The community recently received one of 42 new ambulances from the city of Johannesburg.

City of Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has confirmed that they were forced to withdraw ambulance services in the community of Cosmo City until further notice, reports Randburg Sun.

The suspension is due to an incident that took place early on Saturday in the area. Mulaudzi wrote on his Twitter account: “Another attack to ambulance crews who were attending to an assault case in the area.”

Mulaudzi said their ambulance crew members managed to flee the area without the patient being harmed.

ALSO READ: Attacks on paramedics spiralling out of control, says SAEPU union

Cosmo City community had just recently received one of 42 new ambulances by the city, which has subsequently been damaged by the attack.

With regards to the decision to withdraw services in the area, Mulauzdi added: “It must be noted that the ambulance was damaged in front of law enforcement officers, hence the withdrawal of services in the area.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ambulances withdrawn from Cosmo City following attack on ambulance crew 29.6.2019
American tourist torn apart by sharks 27.6.2019
Sixteen killed in Nigeria’s Zamfara State as lawlessness continues 6.6.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition