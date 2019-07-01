Joburg EMS withdraws services in Cosmo City after attacks on paramedics

City of Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has confirmed that they were forced to withdraw ambulance services in the community of Cosmo City until further notice, reports Randburg Sun.

The suspension is due to an incident that took place early on Saturday in the area. Mulaudzi wrote on his Twitter account: “Another attack to ambulance crews who were attending to an assault case in the area.”

Mulaudzi said their ambulance crew members managed to flee the area without the patient being harmed.

Cosmo City community had just recently received one of 42 new ambulances by the city, which has subsequently been damaged by the attack.

The Ambulance Crews managed to evacuate the area together with the patient unharmed,it must be noted that the Ambulance was damaged in front of law enforcement officers hence the withdrawal of services in the area — Cojems Spokesperson (@RobertMulaudzi) June 29, 2019

With regards to the decision to withdraw services in the area, Mulauzdi added: “It must be noted that the ambulance was damaged in front of law enforcement officers, hence the withdrawal of services in the area.”

