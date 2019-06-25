Body found in a drain in Johannesburg

Paramedics retrieved the body of a man in a storm water drain off the N1 highway in southern Johannesburg on Tuesday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring the body was spotted by motorists on Tuesday afternoon.

“Unfortunately, the man had been dead for some time. Nothing could be done for the man and he was declared dead. Details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities are on the scene for further investigations.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.