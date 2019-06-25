City of Joburg opens Alexandra Opportunity Centre

The City of Johannesburg’s Department of Economic Development on Tuesday announced that the Alexandra Opportunity Centre has opened for business.

Member of the Mayoral Committee for Economic Development, Leah Knott, encouraged small businesses and young entrepreneurs to visit the Alexandra Opportunity Centre at the multi-purpose centre on 8th Avenue.

Knott said the City believes that the development and support of SMMEs and entrepreneurs plays a huge role in achieving economic growth with sustainable SMMEs contributing to a reduction in unemployment.

“Our coalition government has developed the opportunity centre model as a key game changer to effectively support small businesses and young entrepreneurs.

“We know that some of the biggest challenges facing our youth are a lack of jobs and real work opportunities, and as government, we need to tackle these serious challenges,” said Knott.

She said since the government was not the major employer in the economy, they encouraged residents to look at establishing their own businesses. Small businesses were the backbone of any economy and were key to real transformation.

“I always say that the government is not in the business of running a business. Government is about creating the enabling environment for business to thrive. Our motto of ‘Diphetogo’ is about changing lives through real transformation characterised by optimism and opportunity.

“These opportunity centres provide job seekers portal, general business information and advice, business assessments, gap analysis and development plans, business management training seminars, including financial literacy, marketing sales and operations managements,” said Knott.

Tax and accounting advisory services, including company registration, tax compliance, financial advisory and auditing, managed workshops, meeting rooms, internet Wi-Fi services offered on a subsidised monthly fee and/or pay-per-use basic, funding facilitation including funding products awareness and application support are also provided at the centre.

Knott said enterprise development services delivery points, partner services on site and assistance with city supplier database and compliance issues were provided as well.

She said the City has formed various business partnerships with associations such as the South Africa Revenue Service, CIPC, Innovation Hub, Productivity SA, Small Enterprise Development Agency, South African Institute of Chartered Accountants, ABSA, TUHF, GenAfrica, Discovery and Smart Procurement World who provide services free of charge to residents and the City.

“We also look forward to introducing new partners in the future,” said Knott.

This is the fifth opportunity centre opened in the City, along with the Skills Centre opened in partnership with Discovery in Orange Farm. The first opportunity centre was launched by Mayor Herman Mashaba in the inner city in March 2018 at 88 Marshall Street.

– African News Agency (ANA)

