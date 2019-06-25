Dieplsoot informal settlement gets bridge to facilitate river crossing

Residents of Diepsloot will no longer have to cross a dangerous river to get to the informal settlement known as Extension 1 and 2 because a new bridge was opened on Tuesday.

The bridge was started 18 months ago after a number of people had died making the dangerous crossing, especially during the rainy season.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba and the Johannesburg Roads Agency visited the area on Tuesday and promised that in two weeks the bridge construction would be complete and ready to be used.

“I am glad that this pedestrian bridge will be ready for public use in the next two weeks. This bridge is going to allow residents to interact without putting their lives in danger, in particular during rainy seasons,” said Mashaba.

The mayor said the erection of the pedestrian bridge would play a significant role in the lives of local residents by linking Diepsloot’s Extension 1 and 2, ensuring safe passage during times of heavy rains and flash flooding.

“It is our duty as the city of Johannesburg to make sure that communities live in a safe and healthy environment,” said Mashaba.

– African News Agency

