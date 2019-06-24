Local News 24.6.2019 05:45 pm

Sebokeng community demands service delivery from Luthuli House

ANA
The ANCWL protest outside Luthuli House over the ongoing Sedibeng regional dispute. The women dressed in ANC regalia, said they were from Sedibeng, demanding that Gauteng Premier David Makhura remove the mayor they said he imposed on them. Picture: Karen Sandison / African News Agency (ANA)

Secretary of Ward 14, Oupa Molotsaone, said: ‘Our area remains undeveloped, nothing has been developed and we want ANC to be held accountable.’

Residents from Sedibeng, a district in Gauteng, on Monday marched to Luthuli House, the headquarters of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), to demand service delivery.

Dressed in ANC regalia, Sedibeng community members said they were demanding development of a proper transport system in the area.

Secretary of Ward 14, Oupa Molotsaone, said: “Our area remains undeveloped, nothing has been developed and we want ANC to be held accountable.”

“We are hoping that the ANC will cooperate and meet our demands within 10 days,” said Molotsaone.

ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete received the memorandum and promised the residents that the ANC will within 10 days go to Sedibeng to hear their demands.

“We have noted your memorandum and we will comply with your 10 days. We know your serious issues and we will attend your matters urgently,” said Legoete.

