Sebokeng community demands service delivery from Luthuli House

Residents from Sedibeng, a district in Gauteng, on Monday marched to Luthuli House, the headquarters of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), to demand service delivery.

Dressed in ANC regalia, Sedibeng community members said they were demanding development of a proper transport system in the area.

Secretary of Ward 14, Oupa Molotsaone, said: “Our area remains undeveloped, nothing has been developed and we want ANC to be held accountable.”

“We are hoping that the ANC will cooperate and meet our demands within 10 days,” said Molotsaone.

ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete received the memorandum and promised the residents that the ANC will within 10 days go to Sedibeng to hear their demands.

“We have noted your memorandum and we will comply with your 10 days. We know your serious issues and we will attend your matters urgently,” said Legoete.

– African News Agency (ANA)

