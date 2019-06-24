Cape Town dam levels increase by 1.5% to 50.2 percent of storage capacity

The City of Cape Town said on Monday that the levels of dams that supply the metro have increased by 1.5 percent, taking the dam levels to 50.2 percent of storage capacity, following the weekend rainfall.

The City’s mayoral committee member for water and waste services said Cape Town’s collective water consumption for the past week dropped by eight million litres to 534 million litres per day, compared to last week’s 542 million litres per day.

“We are thrilled to see the dam levels steadily increasing for the third week in a row. Additionally, with the drop in the daily consumption level, our dams are slowly but surely on the road to recovery. We remain optimistic that this is going to be the trend in the coming winter months,” said Limberg.

According to the City’s records, dams were just over 42 percent of storage capacity at the same time last year.

“Dam levels are in a better position when compared to the same period in previous years, but we encourage residents to continue using water wisely. The City would like to thank the water warriors who continue to save this precious resource,” added Limberg.

Level 3 restrictions remain in place to aid dam recovery.

– African News Agency (ANA)

