Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality vows to clean up filthy city

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has embarked on a campaign to clean up the city by budgeting R40 million for the 2019/20 financial year.

Forty three cooperatives will be paid as part of its “Clean and Green Programme”.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said over a period of three years, more than R100 million is expected to be spent on the programme.

“The services rendered by the cooperatives will also assist the Municipality in accessing some areas that are not easily accessible by waste collection vehicles. They will also assist the Municipality with community awareness programmes, in addition to focusing on cleaning up illegal dumping sites and general litter picking on roadside areas.”

Mniki said that each cooperative was expected to employ between 10 to 15 people.

Speaking at the launch of the programme on Monday, Nelson Mandela Bay Executive Mayor Mongameli Bobani said he was very pleased that the majority of the cooperatives appointed were led by women.

“This initiative is not only focusing on cleaning the City. We are also, for the first time, making a bold statement as this administration that previously disadvantaged people on the ground will benefit, with a particular focus on women.”

Mayoral Committee Member (MMC) for Public Health, Yoliswa Pali, said she would ensure strict political oversight over the programme.

“Myself, working with the Public Health Standing Committee, we want to make sure that people do the work on the ground. There has to be visible change in our areas. Gone are the days when our people live in filth that exposes their children to a health hazard,” said Pali.

– African News Agency (ANA)

