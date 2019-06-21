Work begins on R10m daycare centre in Macassar

Macassar community in the Western Cape will soon have a multimillion-rand, state-of-the-art daycare centre donated by the German-South African arms manufacturer, Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM).

RDM on Friday broke ground on the R10 million daycare centre after reaching out to the community in 2016 by asking its staff to donate non-perishable food items and other things.

Once completed, the daycare centre will be registered as a public benefit organisation and an early educational development centre.

It will not be run by RDM but will be managed by the principal and controlled by a governance board chosen/selected from among the parents.

It is envisioned that the school will officially open its doors in April 2020. The facility will be situated just across the road from RDM’s Somerset West site.

Norbert Schulze, RDM managing director, said they want to cater for the children of the Macassar community and their staff’s children.

“We have asked the very children who will make use of this daycare centre to help us build it today because they are symbolic of how we can build this country – starting from very young, always working together,” Schulze said.

On completion, the daycare centre will accommodate 150 children, from infants to Grade R learners. The facility will have two nursery areas and six individual classrooms and will cover 1,000 square metres, with an enclosed playground of 400 square metres.

It will also have a kitchen and a sick-bay. The school will create at least 24 permanent jobs once it is fully operational.

Dignitaries from across the province attended the sod-turning after building contractors started clearing the land late in May.

The dignitaries included German Consul Roland Seidler, deputy minister of public enterprises Phumulo Masualle, the CEO of Denel Danie du Toit, Human Rights Commissioner Chris Nissan, and children from the community.

Masualle said: “We need to prepare our children earlier and this partnership can make that a reality. We look forward to returning here once this project is concluded.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.