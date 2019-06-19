Western Cape MEC announces July as delivery date for first homes of Belhar flagship housing project

Western Cape human settlements MEC, Tertius Simmers, on Wednesday lent a helping hand as a painter at the province’s flagship human settlements development project in Belhar.

“It was an honour to be given an opportunity to work with the committed contractors. They are doing a sterling job and must be commended for the quality units they are delivering,” Simmers said.

The mixed-use development is expected to be completed in 2021 with 1,225 housing units. This includes 520 finance-linked individual subsidy programme (FLISP) units, 630 social housing units and 102 military veterans units, the MEC said.

Of the 245 units already delivered, 241 units are allocated to FLISP beneficiaries and 32 more of these units could be handed over by the end of July.

FLISP is a housing subsidy to assist first-time home buyers purchasing a home. The subsidy is paid to the buyers’ bank or financial institutions and will reduce their monthly loan instalments, making it more affordable to purchase a home.

Households with an income between R3 501 to R22 000 may qualify for the FLISP subsidy if they meet all the criteria.

“This project demonstrates the Western Cape government’s continued commitment to offering housing opportunities,” Simmers said.

“It is projects such as these that we’ll have (to) emulate throughout the province, particularly as our backlog continues to grow in the face of an increasing population and a shrinking budget.”

This project holds various benefits and includes green initiatives, such as heat pumps and window sills manufactured from recycled material.

These green initiatives also include borehole water use for building purposes and LED street lamps. Furthermore, the units are installed with pre-paid electricity and water meters to curb resource wastage.

“I will continue to visit more sites to lend a helping hand, engage with communities to monitor progress and to pick up on any potential issues that might be hampering the delivery of projects and that need to be addressed,” the MEC said.

“I remain committed in restoring the dignity of our people and creating a better life for those living in the province,” Simmers said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

