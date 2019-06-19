No water in Cape Town’s Sunningdale and Blouberg Sands areas

The City of Cape Town has warned of water supply disruptions on Wednesday, which will affect Sunningdale and Blouberg Sands areas.

In a statement, the Water and Sanitation Department said it will be performing essential work that will result in the disruption of the water supply.

“The work will result in the disruption of the water supply on Wednesday 19 June 2019 from 8pm until midnight. Residents are kindly requested to store water in clean, sealed containers for use during this period,” said the statement.

“All taps must be kept closed during this period to prevent any water loss and/or damage when the water supply is restored.”

The statement said the “City apologises for any inconvenience” that may be caused while conducting these emergency repairs.

– African News Agency (ANA)

