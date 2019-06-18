Cape Town firefighters show more love to month-old baby after saving her life

A group of firefighters in Belhar, Cape Town, followed up on their lifesaving heroics with more love for little Bronlyn-Lee Jansen, whom they rescued from certain death just over two weeks ago.

On June 1, the two-week-old baby’s mother Chantel had rushed her to the Belhar fire station, desperate to get help for her infant who had stopped breathing and had started turning blue.

The firefighters cleared mucus from her airways, administered oxygen, and after several tense minutes watched the baby start crying and regain her natural colour.

“Usually, we don’t have good results on babies. We try our utmost and give our utmost support and expertise to the patient, and this time we were lucky to revive this baby. So there’s a good ending to this story,” said firefighter Alroy Pieterse.

Pieterse’s colleague Liesel George initiated the follow-up visit, saying: “I just had to see her, alive and kicking, because when they left the station, we never heard from them again, and I just had to see her.

“And I went to their house, and then the mom came out and she (Bronlyn-Lee) was all pink and dressed up and she looked so cute.”

On Friday, Chantel and her now four-week-old baby visited the Belhar fire station to thank the staff for their heroics.

Upon arriving at the firestation, Chantel was met by George who had rallied her colleagues and contacts to collect an assortment of baby clothes and products to hand over to their young patient.

“These selfless acts where staff members go above and beyond the call of duty fill me with immense pride, because it embodies the spirit of safety and security, which is to serve and protect our residents,” said the city’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith.

“I applaud the actions of the staff members, not only in saving the life of little Bronlyn-Lee, but also the added joy they’ve brought to her and her family through their kind-heartedness.”

– African News Agency

