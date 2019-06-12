Young entrepreneurs encouraged to create jobs, help reduce youth unemployment

The City of Cape’s mayoral committee member for economic opportunities, James Vos, on Wednesday said he was prioritising working with strategic business partners and the private sector to reduce youth unemployment, through entrepreneurship.

Vos encouraged young people to choose entrepreneurship as this could create jobs for other young people and help stop the rising level of unemployment. “Youth unemployment continues to be a problem in South Africa and given the dwindling stats in employment opportunities, I am always pleased to hear of young people taking charge of their future,” said Vos.

“My priority as mayco member responsible for economic opportunities in Cape Town is to work with strategic business partners and the private sector to make a dent in the numbers. We will achieve this by providing funding and resources to train and support young people to become entrepreneurs to build a flourishing business ecosystem in Cape Town,” he said.

Vos further said that he had the pleasure of meeting a phenomenal young entrepreneur who should serve as a source of inspiration to her peers.

Portia Masimula quite literally took the plunge and carved her own path in the world of entrepreneurship. She co-founded Karisani Developments in 2014, an Information Communication and Technology (ICT) company that has been built by young people who are passionate about entrepreneurship and technology.

Karisani Developments specialises in Web and mobile applications and in addition, focuses on skills development training. The company has worked with one of the City’s partners, the Cape Innovation and Technology Initiative (CiTi,) which has played an integral role in catalysing and supporting the Cape Town tech ecosystem for the past 20 years.

Through funding from various partners, including the City of Cape Town, CiTi is able to provide programmes and initiatives that can help entrepreneurs to grow their business.

Karisani Developments is one of the host companies for the CapaCiTi Intern Programme where they accommodated trainees and involve them in work that allows them to gain technical experience. The interns provided to Karisani Developments is gaining experience in data capture, database management, analysis, software testing, software development, administration and help-desk management.

“For believing in herself and seizing the opportunity to become an entrepreneur, I must congratulate Portia. Once again, Portia is a prime example of an entrepreneur who has created opportunities for other young people,” Vos said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.