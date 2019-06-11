Local News 11.6.2019 08:43 pm

Beleaguered eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede ‘has taken leave’

ANA
eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo / African News Agency (ANA)

The municipality assured residents that the transition will not have any negative impact on service delivery.

eThekwini municipality speaker William Mapena said in a statement on Tuesday that mayor Zandile Gumede had submitted her leave of absence for 30 days.

“Deputy mayor Fawzia Peer as per legislation and the rules of order of council will stand in whilst the mayor, Zandile Gumede is on leave of absence,” the statement said.

“The municipality would like to assure residents that the transition will not have any negative impact on service delivery,” the statement said.

African News Agency (ANA)

