Beleaguered eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede ‘has taken leave’

eThekwini municipality speaker William Mapena said in a statement on Tuesday that mayor Zandile Gumede had submitted her leave of absence for 30 days.

“Deputy mayor Fawzia Peer as per legislation and the rules of order of council will stand in whilst the mayor, Zandile Gumede is on leave of absence,” the statement said.

“The municipality would like to assure residents that the transition will not have any negative impact on service delivery,” the statement said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.