Probe into fire at The Clothing Bank in Cape Town under way

A probe into a fire that destroyed a fully stocked warehouse belonging to The Clothing Bank (TCB) in Cape town is under way and the establishment is appealing to the public to donate good quality clothes.

TCB recently suffered a huge loss when a fire broke out at its Cape Town branch in Thornton.

“Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries, however the fully stocked warehouse and admin offices were completely destroyed by the devastating fire. An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the fire,” said Tracey Gilmore, TCB Chief Operating Officer.

With more than 400 women traders depending on the Cape Town branch for their livelihoods, TCB said on Tuesday that it was in dire need of clothing merchandise.

Gilmore said the programme was appealing to the public to donate any “good quality second-hand clothing” items to build up stock.

“We are deeply saddened by the fire but we are working hard to get up and running as soon as possible to limit the impact on our traders,” said Gilmore. The warehouse caught alight on Sunday 26 May in the early hours.

A new premise for the branch has been secured. It opened on Monday, 3 June, to receive stock.

Gilmore said in the meantime, members of the public can drop off any donated clothing at selected Woolworths stores which include Waterford, Paarl, Blue Route, Cavendish and Bayside or at 31 Thor Circle in Thornton.

An additional collection point has been set-up at Decorwoods, 42 Main Road in Bergvliet. Arrangements can also be made by TCB to collect donated items – please email info@theclothingbank.org.za for more details.

Founded in 2010, TCB provides opportunities for unemployed mothers to learn the skills required to become entrepreneurs by helping them set up their own trading businesses using clothing donated by South African retailers.

The programme supports 760 mothers across its five branches in Cape Town, Paarl, East London, Durban, and Johannesburg.

– African News Agency (ANA)

