Water supply disruptions in Sunningdale and Blouberg Sands this week

The City of Cape Town on Monday advised of water supply disruptions in the Sunningdale and Blouberg Sands areas on Wednesday and Thursday between 8pm and 12pm.

The water and sanitation department would be performing “essential work” on the water infrastructure which would result in the disruptions, the city said via a statement.

“Residents are kindly requested to store water in clean, sealed containers for use during this period. All taps must be kept closed during this period to prevent any water loss and damage when the water supply is restored,” said the statement.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.