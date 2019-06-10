Boy, 16, drowns in the Little Manzimtoti River Lagoon in KZN

A 16-year-old boy drowned in the Little Manzimtoti River Lagoon after he tried to swim across the river, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that earlier on Monday afternoon police divers from Durban Search and Rescue along with Metro Police Search and Rescue and Life Response EMS were called out to a drowning at Baggies Beach, Amanzimtoti.

“A group of six children between the ages of 11 and 16 were fishing in the Little Manzimtoti River Lagoon. Two of the children tried to swim across the Lagoon, a 16-year-old boy Ndumiso Mzobe got into difficulty and drowned,” Mbhele said.

A dive operation was conducted and the child was found at a depth of three metres with his legs trapped under a log. The body was recovered and handed over to members of the Amanzimtoti SAPS. An inquest docket had been opened, added Mbhele.

– African News Agency (ANA)

