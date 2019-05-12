Limpopo cops seek seven awaiting-trial escapees

Police in Modimolle are on the hunt for seven awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from police holding cells at about 8pm on Saturday night, Limpopo police said.

It was alleged that the prisoners escaped “during the routine service by the police”, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said on Sunday.

The escapees were identified as Polano Ndebele, Thapelo Mello, and Themba Ncube, who were all arrested for contravening the Explosives Act; Sello Rengane, who was arrested for rape; Mpho Obvious Lesese and Kenneth Shuma, who were both arrested for armed robbery; and Kazen Dluwayo, who was arrested for house robbery.

The circumstances around the escape were being investigated by police, Ngoepe said.

Anyone with information that could lead to the re-arrest of these escapees was requested to contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 079-894-5501, or the crime stop number 08600-10111 or the Crime Line SMS 32211, or the nearest police station.

– African News Network

