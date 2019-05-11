Fedusa slams Tiso Blackstar retrenchments

The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) has strongly criticised the decision by media house Tiso Blackstar to proceed with retrenchments in “flagrant breach of ongoing consultations” with the South African Typographical Union (Satu) – a Fedusa affiliate in the printing and publishing industry, the trade union federation said on Saturday.

The consultations were duly instituted in terms of section 189a of the Labour Relations Act, Fedusa said in a statement.

Furthermore, Tiso Blackstar was violating Satu’s organisational rights by threatening to stop processing members’ subscriptions. During the consultations, management had not demonstrated any tangible sensitivity towards the plight of workers threatened with the loss of their jobs, but seemed rather to be more concerned with profits and proliferation and growth of trade unions at this workplace.

“It is a matter of great concern to us that Tiso Blackstar, like many other employers in the printing, packaging, and signage industry, seemed determined to condemn workers to the ranks of the jobless in the context of extremely high levels of unemployment, compounded by the 4th industrial revolution and the slow economic growth in the country,” Satu general secretary Edward de Klerk said in the statement.

Fedusa acting general secretary Riefdah Ajam said, “The insensitive determination to proceed with these retrenchments flies in the face of clear commitments to save jobs, made by both government and the private sector at the presidential jobs summit in October last year.

“Fedusa calls on Tiso Blackstar to stop these retrenchments and go back to genuine and bona fide consultations with Satu as a matter of priority, failing which the department of labour should intervene and declare them illegal,” Ajam said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

