26.4.2019

Job Mokgoro to address Bakwena-Ba-Mogopa in Bethanie

ANA
North West Premier Job Mokgoro. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

The meeting follows the engagement sessions Mokgoro held early last week with the Bakwena-Ba-Mogopa royal family and the Traditional Council.

North West premier Job Mokgoro is expected to address a community meeting of Bakwena-Ba-Mogopa in Bethanie near Brits on Saturday.

The community meeting follows the engagement sessions Mokgoro held early last week with the Bakwena-Ba-Mogopa royal family and the Traditional Council respectively, which were meant to reflect on the administrative issues affecting the functionality of the Traditional Council.

He was expected to inform the community about the intervention the provincial government would introduce to ensure the proper functionality of and accountability by the traditional council.

