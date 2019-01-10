 
Local News 10.1.2019 04:42 pm

Severe storm warning issued for Vereeniging, Vanderbijlpark

Storm brewing. Photo: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Potential threats of the storm include heavy downpours, road flooding, damaging winds, and large amounts of small hail until 8pm.

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for a severe thunderstorm for Gauteng province, especially in parts of far southern Johannesburg, such as Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark.

A week ago, several areas in Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg, were flooded after heavy rainfalls, leaving areas in Emfuleni Municipality such as Evaton badly affected. Boundary walls and roads were washed away and properties destroyed.

