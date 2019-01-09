City of Joburg appoints Manenzhe Manenzhe as CFO

The City of Joburg announced today that Manenzhe Manenzhe has been appointed as the new group chief financial officer, joining the City from parliament where he served in the same capacity.

Acting group chief financial officer, Charity Wurayayi was late last year implicated in a controversial R1.2 billion fleet tender which would cover only 30 months and incur a loss of about R700 million compared with the current deal.

Manenzhe is a qualified accountant as a fellow Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA), with a BCom Degree from the University of Venda and many other qualifications, including practical leadership in a political environment from the University of Florida.

Funzela Ngobeni, member of the mayoral committee for finance, said Manenzhe brings with him a wealth of experience in both the private and public sector, most notably his senior positions at the South African Revenue Service and National Energy Regulator of SA.

“Mr. Manenzhe’s extensive financial experience, strong leadership and commitment to ethical standards make him the ideal choice to implement the City’s financial strategy,” Ngobeni said.

“In addition, he will be responsible for the City’s day-to-day financial operations, coordinating the actions of the accounting and finance departments, and ensuring that as a City we meet our fiscal responsibilities.”

Ngobeni said the City has promised to professionalise government, and the appointment of Manenzhe demonstrated its commitment to changing the face of the civil service to meet the needs of the people.

– African News Agency (ANA)

