Five-year-old electrocuted while playing outside Mpumalanga home

Solly Maseko
Picture: Thinkstock

Little Leboho Koketso Mokoena did not live to see the new year, after being electrocuted while playing with friends.

While most families were looking forward to the new year, the Mokoena family of Hlalanikahle mourned the death of little Leboho Koketso Mokoena.

Tragedy struck when five-year-old Koketso was allegedly electrocuted by electricity wires at her Witbank home on December 29, reports Witbank News.

Koketso’s father Jeremiah Mokena explained that while he was watching television, Koketso was playing outside with the other children at about 5:30pm.

When he went outside and he found her laying on the ground, he picked her up and called her name. Realising she was unresponsive, he took her inside the house and called his neighbours, who confirmed that she was dead.

This is not the first incident of this kind in Hlalanikahle; other incidents of this nature were reported in the past.

She was laid to rest at Kromdraai Cemetery on Saturday.

