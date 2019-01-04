No zero percent pass rate for the first time in Eastern Cape

No schools in the Eastern Cape obtained a zero percent pass rate for the 2018 matric exams, for the first time, the provincial education department said today.

The province has achieved the overall most improved pass rate of 5.6 percent from 65 percent in 2017 to 70.6 in 2018.

Eastern Cape education member of the executive council (MEC) Mlungisi Mvoko said the province was happy but aimed to do better.

“This is a huge improvement for the province but we know that this is not enough. We can’t say that now we have reached 70 percent and that’s enough,” said Mvoko.

He said the results are the legacy of late education MEC Mandla Makupula and as a result of a collaborated effort from all education stakeholders.

“After the 2017 results the department did analysis and came up with measures to put in place. We had school campaigns, weekend classes and holiday classes,” he said.

About seven of its 12 districts received a above 70 percent pass rate.

Eastern Cape education Superintendent Themba Kojana said: “On Monday we’re going to meet, analyse the results and come up with the strategy for the year.”

Kojana said the department will ensure that curriculum and stationery are delivered in time to make sure that no teaching and learning time is wasted.

– African News Agency (ANA)

