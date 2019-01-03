Cele vows to tackle drug problems in East London

Police Minister Bheki Cele today vowed to return back to East London in the next two weeks to tackle the drug problems that were raised by the members of the community.

East London communities appealed to Cele to help them tackle the plight of drugs saying their youth were committing more crimes. They singled out nyaope and tik and called on the minister to assist communities to fight the scourge.

Cele visited the area to monitor the Safer Festive Season campaign which he launched in Port Elizabeth at the beginning of the festive season.

He was accompanied by Eastern Cape Community Safety Liaison member of the executive council (MEC) Weziwe Tikana, National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole, Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Luitenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga and other senior police officers.

The ministerial visit began at East London 10111 Centre and headed to a road block on the N2 between East London and Berlin, then went to the Highway taxi rank and Mall in Mdantsane. The second part covered East London Gilwel Mall and finished off at Eastern Beach.

Community members used the opportunity to interact with Cele and to raise issues of crime and policing in their areas.

Nomvulo Dukise from Mdantsane called for immediate removal of some containers in her neighborhood alleging that they are used by criminals to target residents.

“We are pleading with you to come and see these containers, people that are going to hospital are no longer using that route,” said Dukise.

Sitole urged the Eastern Cape police to remove those containers within seven days.

On the issue of policing, Cele said the task was not only about improving visibility but to uphold the norms and standards of policing.

“According to United Nations, South Africa needs one police officer for 220 people. Currently we are sitting on one police for 383. We need to fix that in order to reduce the burden on police officers,” said Cele.

Sitole also thanked the police for the service they rendered to the communities during the festive period.

“No matter how much we are doing we still have to improve. When they [members of the public] are complaining they are not saying you are not working, but you can do more by giving us more information about how to improve,” said Sitole.

He said 3,700 police officers graduated in December and have been integrated into the police force.

– African News Agency (ANA)

