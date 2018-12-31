Body of Malawian man recovered in Zandvlei, Western Cape

Police divers recovered a body of a 33-year-old Malawian man today in Zandvlei, Western Cape, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

NSRI Strandfontein station commander, Vaughn Seconds, said the body was discovered during an ongoing search operation by police divers, supported by NSRI Station 16 Strandfontein and Fire and Rescue Services divers. Seconds said a police helicopter joined the search and shortly into the aerial search the crew on the helicopter spotted the body under water in the vlei.

The body was recovered by police divers and taken into the care of the Forensic Pathology Services, said Seconds.

“Family are being cared for by police trauma counsellors. Condolences are conveyed to family and friends,” Seconds said.

His body was discovered a day after he fell out of a paddle ski close by.

Police opened an inquest docket.

In a separate incident, NSRI Wilderness said they were contacted on Sunday, to assist a paraglider who had collided with the top of a steep dune in Wilderness.

“On arrival, we found a 33-year-old tourist from the Netherlands who could not move down the dune due to the near vertical drop or go up as a result of dense vegetation,” NSRI Wilderness deputy station commander, Mike Vonk, said.

“In fading light, helicopter access was not possible.”

The man was advised to wait, while the emergency medical services and the fire department rescue technicians located an access route through the vegetation.

On reaching the casualty, they guided him out to safety in fading light.

He was treated on the scene for minor cuts and bruises by a NSRI medic, but he required no further treatment and was released.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.