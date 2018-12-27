Special provincial funeral for former MEC Mosunkutu

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special provincial funeral for former Gauteng member of the executive council (MEC) Khabisi Mosunkutu, the presidency said today.

Ramaphosa conveyed his condolences to the family of Mosunkutu, who served as MEC in various portfolios between 1999 and 2011, including that of community safety, public transport, roads and works and agriculture, conservation and environment. He died on Monday at the age of 69.

“We have lost a stalwart of our liberation and of democratic governance and development in the economic heart of our country. Khabisi Mosonkutu’s contribution across various portfolios speaks of his political leadership, technical capability and determination to better the lives of South Africans in diverse ways and contexts,” the president said.

Mosunkutu was a leader of the South African Post and Telecommunications Workers Union and, apart from the African National Congress (ANC), also served in the Soweto Civic Association, the United Democratic Front and the South African National Civic Organisation.

The presidency said further funeral details would be announced after consultation with his family and the ANC.

– African News Agency (ANA)

