Former North West top cop to have his day in court over Marikana deaths

Former North West provincial deputy commissioner major-general William Mpembe will be back in court in the new year on charges relating to a shooting incident in Marikana, prior to the massacre that claimed the lives of 34 miners in 2012.

The 55-year-old former policeman, who is now head of security at a mining house in Marikana, is accused of the murders of Semi Jokanisi, Tembelakhe Mati and warrant officers Hendrik Tsietsi Monene and Sello Ronnie Lepaauku.

He was charged alongside retired colonel Salmon Johannes Vermaak, 53, together with constable Nkosana Mguye, 38, warrant officer Masilo Mogale, 49, warrant officer Katlego Joseph Sekgweleya, 39, and Khazamola Phillip Makhubela, 49. The men are also accused of the murder of Pumzile Sokhanyile.

Vermaak faces further charges of defeating the ends of justice and contravention of the Commissions Act.

Mpembe and Vermaak were granted R5,000 bail each while Mguye, Mogale, Sekgweleya and Makhubela were released on R2,000 bail each. The case was postponed to February 8, 2019 for pre-trial conference.

Mpembe also faces charges of contravention of the Commissions Act, contravention of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) Act and defeating the ends of justice. In this case, he is charged along with Gideon van Zyl, Dingaan Madoda and Oupa Pule.

Van Zyl, Madoda and Pule are accused of defeating the ends of justice and contravention of the Ipid Act.

They allegedly failed to disclose that mineworker Modisaotsile van Wyk Sagalala died in custody while transported to the premises of Lonmin on August 16, 2012.

Van Zyl, Madoda and Pule are out on warning.

– African News Agency (ANA)

