Gauteng welcomes more than 300 Christmas babies

At least 324 “healthy babies” were delivered at public health facilities across Gauteng on Christmas Day, the provincial department of health said today.

As in previous years, the Soweto-based Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital had the most deliveries with 47 babies, while Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital had 32 babies including a set of twins.

Another set of twins, included in the total number of babies, was born at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

The gender split of the babies is 148 girls and 176 boys.

Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa congratulated the parents, encouraging them to take good care of their bundles of joy.

“The birth of a baby brings joy in the family especially when a baby is born on such a joyful day. Take care of your babies and ensure that they receive all the necessary healthcare and nutrients to ensure that they grow healthy and strong,” said Ramokgopa.

In 2017, a total of 389 babies were born in the province on Christmas Day.

The Health MEC also appealed to teenagers to acquire health education, to use contraceptives and avoid getting unwanted pregnancies.

“I met a younger mother earlier today [Tuesday] who was due to give birth and I encouraged her to go back to school after giving birth. Prevention is better than cure, younger mothers should wait until they are ready to have babies and should utilize our public health facilities for family planning at no cost,” said Ramokgopa.

– African News Agency (ANA)

