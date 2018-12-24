 
Local News 24.12.2018 05:06 pm

Another woman burnt to death for alleged witchcraft in Eastern Cape

ANA
Photo: File

The incident happened in Booksneck village in EmaXesibeni district – where two sisters were killed a week ago, also over alleged witchcraft.

A 75-year-old woman was burnt to death at Booksneck village in EmaXesibeni on Sunday night after being accused of witchcraft, the Alfred Nzo District Municipality said in a statement released on Monday.

The death of Noxhamla Landa comes a week after 53-year-old Nothethisa Ntshamba and her 48-year-old sister, Ntombi Ndlanya, were also burnt to death at their home in Ngonyameni village, EmaXesibeni. The sisters were also accused of witchcraft.

The municipality said it condemned the “inhuman acts” in the strongest possible terms and called on the South African Police Services “to act with speed” to ensure arrests.

“The municipality urges communities across the district to remain vigilant and prevent such incidents from happening in their areas. We will be strengthening the gender-based violence awareness campaigns throughout the district particularly on this issue of alleged witchcraft,” said the statement.

African News Agency (ANA)

