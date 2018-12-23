; Search for boy taken by crocodile at Limpopo dam continues – The Citizen
 
Search for boy taken by crocodile at Limpopo dam continues

ANA
An 11-year-old boy is still missing after he was taken by a crocodile at the Damani Dam near Thohoyandou in Limpopo on Saturday afternoon. Photo: SAPS

The 11-year-old with friends washing clothes at the Damani Dam on Saturday afternoon when a crocodile suddenly emerged from the water and attacked him.

Kundani Daswa, from Khubvi outside Thohoyandou, was with his friends washing clothes at the “crocodile infested” Damani Dam at about 4pm on Saturday afternoon when a crocodile suddenly emerged from the water and attacked him, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

Photo: SAPS

Police were informed and a search and rescue team was immediately activated. The search continued and was adjourned when it became dark. The search resumed on Sunday morning.

“Parents are urged to look after their children and at all times caution them against frequenting hazardous places, such as crocodile infested rivers and dams,” Ngoepe said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

