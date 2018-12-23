Two-year-old boy hospitalised following near-drowning at Bloemfontein home

A two-year-old boy has been admitted to hospital after he almost drowned in a swimming pool at a home in Helicon Heights in Bloemfontein, paramedics said on Sunday.

It was believed that the boy fell into the swimming pool on Saturday afternoon, and was pulled out of the water by his parents who initiated “bystander” cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 5.30pm they found that the boy was breathing on his own. Paramedics stabilised him on the scene before transporting him to hospital for further medical care, Van Huyssteen said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.