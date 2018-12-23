; Two-year-old boy hospitalised following near-drowning at Bloemfontein home – The Citizen
 
Local News 23.12.2018 01:21 pm

Two-year-old boy hospitalised following near-drowning at Bloemfontein home

File photo: ER24

It was believed that the boy fell into the swimming pool on Saturday afternoon.

A two-year-old boy has been admitted to hospital after he almost drowned in a swimming pool at a home in Helicon Heights in Bloemfontein, paramedics said on Sunday.

It was believed that the boy fell into the swimming pool on Saturday afternoon, and was pulled out of the water by his parents who initiated “bystander” cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 5.30pm they found that the boy was breathing on his own. Paramedics stabilised him on the scene before transporting him to hospital for further medical care, Van Huyssteen said.

