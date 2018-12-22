; No swimming at Uvongo lagoon a precaution, says Ugu municipality – The Citizen
 
Local News 22.12.2018 07:18 pm

No swimming at Uvongo lagoon a precaution, says Ugu municipality

Shona Aylward
Uvongo lagoon. Picture: South Coast Herald.

Uvongo lagoon. Picture: South Coast Herald.

The sign does not imply that the lagoon is contaminated, but all lagoons are generally at high risk due to the inflow of water from inland sources.

Ugu District Municpality will be putting up a mandatory no swimming pictogram at Uvongo Lagoon, reports South Coast Herald.

ALSO READ: DA lays charges against Ugu municipality over ‘poisonous water’

“The sign does not imply that the lagoon is contaminated, however, all lagoons are generally at high risk due to the inflow of water from inland sources, therefore the public health and safety cannot be guaranteed as this water cannot be treated,” said France Zama, spokesperson for Ugu District Municipality.

It must be stressed that regular samples are being taken and analysed at hot spots during season to ensure water quality adherence to prescribed limits, he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Possible contamination threat flagged at Scottburgh main beach lagoon 13.12.2018
Joburg Water debunks water contamination rumours at Blairgowrie Primary 25.9.2018
52 people killed by contaminated beer in Mozambique 11.1.2015

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.