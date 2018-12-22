No swimming at Uvongo lagoon a precaution, says Ugu municipality

Ugu District Municpality will be putting up a mandatory no swimming pictogram at Uvongo Lagoon, reports South Coast Herald.

ALSO READ: DA lays charges against Ugu municipality over ‘poisonous water’

“The sign does not imply that the lagoon is contaminated, however, all lagoons are generally at high risk due to the inflow of water from inland sources, therefore the public health and safety cannot be guaranteed as this water cannot be treated,” said France Zama, spokesperson for Ugu District Municipality.

It must be stressed that regular samples are being taken and analysed at hot spots during season to ensure water quality adherence to prescribed limits, he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.