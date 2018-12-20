; Two killed in freak accident in Centurion – The Citizen
 
Local News 20.12.2018 07:28 pm

Two killed in freak accident in Centurion

ANA
Scene of the accident. Picture: Supplied

The men were knocked off the back of the bakkie after a trampoline they were transporting flew off the vehicle in strong winds.

Two men died when they were flung off the back of a bakkie in a freak accident on Hendrik Verwoerd Drive in Centurion this afternoon, the ER24 paramedic service said.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene just after 1 pm, they discovered that Metro police had secured the area and that the two men lying in the road had sustained fatal head injuries and showed no signs of life,” a statement said.

“They were unfortunately declared dead on arrival.”

Police officers were on the scene investigating.

African News Agency (ANA)

