Two killed in freak accident in Centurion

Two men died when they were flung off the back of a bakkie in a freak accident on Hendrik Verwoerd Drive in Centurion this afternoon, the ER24 paramedic service said.

The private ambulance service said the men were knocked off the back of the bakkie after a trampoline they were transporting flew off the vehicle in strong winds.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene just after 1 pm, they discovered that Metro police had secured the area and that the two men lying in the road had sustained fatal head injuries and showed no signs of life,” a statement said.

“They were unfortunately declared dead on arrival.”

Police officers were on the scene investigating.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.