Rustenburg water supply remains constrained – Rand Water

ANA
Image for illustration only. Photo: File

Severe water restrictions will be implemented on customers that continue to exceed their agreed quotas.

Rand Water said today that water supply in Rustenburg, North West, would remain constrained as the Vaalkop and Vaal River water systems remain under strain, in part, due to higher than normal temperatures which translate into increased demand.

This follows a meeting today between Rustenburg water stakeholders comprised of the Rustenburg Local Municipality, Rand Water and representatives of the local mining sector.

Justice Mohale, spokesperson for Rand Water, said the situation has been exacerbated by increased community use, infrastructure related losses and production requirements on some mines.

“There are however, some mines that have embraced the initiative to reduce their water consumption, and stakeholders have expressed their appreciation for the efforts. A restriction management protocol has also been agreed upon by the stakeholders, based on a revised quota during the water crisis period,” Mohale said.

“The first action is to continuously monitor all customers water off takes against the revised quotas. Severe water restrictions will be implemented on customers that continue to exceed their agreed quotas. The stakeholders have committed to work openly and transparently towards mitigating the water crisis.”

Mohale urged all consumers to use water wisely, adding that every drop of water counts.

African News Agency (ANA)

