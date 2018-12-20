WATCH: Huge flames engulf KZN factory

Firefighters were working tirelessly on Thursday morning to douse the fire which erupted at a New Germany company, Kohler Oils and Lubricants in Chelsea Avenue, Durban, reports Highway Mail.

When the Highway Mail arrived on scene, the black smoke and flames were spiralling out of control, and loud explosions could be heard in the building while passers-by watched in disbelief.

The staff, who were still in their overalls, gathered at the Spar parking and looked on in shock.

“We are not sure what started the fire, we were working as normal but we had to rush out and we left everything inside.”

Paramedics and police were also on scene and no injuries had been reported. People were advised to avoid the area.

