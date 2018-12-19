; City of Joburg hands over housing units – The Citizen
 
Local News 19.12.2018 07:38 pm

City of Joburg hands over housing units

According to reports, about 60 units were handed over for allocation.

A handover ceremony of housing units was held at the City of Johannesburg’s integrated development in Fleurhof by the Provincial Department of Human Settlements.

The member of the mayoral council (MMC) for housing, Meshack Van Wyk, said despite the development being spearheaded by the City, the handover occurred without consultation with the City. According to reports, about 60 units were handed over for allocation.

The Fleurhof Development is led by the City of Johannesburg’s housing department with Calgro M3 as the implementing agent.

“It is unfortunate that the correct channels for engagement were ignored in involving the City’s housing department in the allocation of these units and also it is regrettable that we are unable to uphold the tenets of integrated governmental relations by engaging each other and working together towards the betterment of the lives of communities,” Van Wyk said.

African News Agency (ANA)

