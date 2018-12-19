; Bank of Lisbon building secured with zinc fence after theft – The Citizen
 
Local News 19.12.2018 01:20 pm

Bank of Lisbon building secured with zinc fence after theft

ANA
Bank of Lisbon building. Picture: Thembelihle Mkhonza/ANA

Last month, seven suspects were arrested in possession of 48 metres of copper cable, flat screen TVs, and circuit breakers.

The Bank of Lisbon building in Johannesburg’s central business district which was engulfed in flames earlier this year, leading to the death of three firemen, has now been secured with a stronger corrugated zinc fence after thefts.

Last month, seven suspects, including a security guard, were arrested in possession of 48 metres of copper cable, two flat screen TVs, and 136 circuit breakers stolen from the building.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Nana Radebe said the investigation into the fire was almost complete.

“The city of Joburg EMS will give a full report as soon as the process is done maybe by next month,” Radebe said.

