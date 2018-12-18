Rustenburg municipality fires 7 employeees for tender fraud

Rustenburg municipality in North West has dismissed seven employees in connection with the irregular awarding of tenders, the municipality said today.

“The employees were appointed members of the Bid Evaluation Committee [BEC] which is central to supply chain management processes, more specifically the appointment of service providers and ensuring compliance with the applicable legislation and relevant policies when awarding a contract,” said spokesperson David Magae.

He said the municipality instituted an independent forensic investigation into how contracts were awarded to service providers and if the applicable processes and policies were adhered to.

“The Rustenburg local municipality as an employer did not have an active role, other than furnishing the forensic investigators with the requisite information, on the contract under review during the investigation. Further to that, it was in the municipality’s interest to initiate these steps in protecting both public funds and infrastructure the institution would administer on behalf of the community of Rustenburg.”

Investigators probed the electricity meter and water meter tenders, as well as high mast light tender in Mosenthal / Ikageng Phase 2, Kanana Phase 2, Maumong Phase 2, Thabaneng Phase 2, Rasimone Phase 2 and Robega Phase 2.

– African News Agency (ANA)

