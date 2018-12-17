; Almost 1,000 arrested by Gauteng cops in long weekend crackdown – The Citizen
 
Almost 1,000 arrested by Gauteng cops in long weekend crackdown

Police. File picture

In Randfontein, West Rand, police confiscated counterfeit goods with an estimated value of R8 million after receiving a tip-off.

Nearly 1,000 people were arrested for various crimes during road blocks and raids across Gauteng, police said today.

“The more than 900 suspects were arrested during police operations and road blocks for various crimes ranging from driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of suspected stolen property – including suspected stolen motor vehicles – to assault,” said spokesperson Kay Makhubela.

“Various crime hot spots were identified and raided, and 123 people were arrested in Johannesburg West Cluster during the road block and stop and search, while 10 non-compliant liquor outlets were closed down. Thirty suspects wanted for serious and violent crimes were successfully traced and arrested. A number of suspects were also arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol,” said Makhubela

At least 105 people were nabbed by the Johannesburg central cluster for crimes including fraud, possession of drugs, rape and murder, while 13 more were charged with drunk driving. Operations conducted in Ekurhuleni West saw 123 arrested. A further 500 were arrested in Soweto and Pretoria North.

In Randfontein, West Rand, police confiscated counterfeit goods with an estimated value of R8 million after receiving a tip off about goods being offloaded from a truck, said Makhubela.

At least 24 unlicensed firearms and various types of ammunition were confiscated. The arrested suspects will appear in various magistrates’ courts soon.

African News Agency (ANA)

