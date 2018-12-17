; ‘Angry water snake’ causes Sun City hail storms – The Citizen
 
Local News 17.12.2018 04:59 pm

‘Angry water snake’ causes Sun City hail storms

ANA
Damage caused at Sun City Resort near Rustenburg in North West when a massive hailstorm ripped through the area, while the nearby Ledig was not affected by the storm. Photo: ANA/ Stringer

What happened in that hotel means something has to be corrected, says Grace Masuku, prize-winning traditional philosopher.

A traditional philosopher today claimed the massive hailstorm that hit Sun City resort near Rustenburg in North West at the weekend was a sign that the area’s mythical water snake had been angered.

Grace Masuku said Sun City was built on land belonging to the Bakgatla-Ba-Kgafela tribe and its elders knew why no one was allowed to enter the sacred area.

“People have disappeared trying to pass through the area wrongfully,” she said, speaking from her home in Moruleng at the foot of the Pilanesberg near Sun City.

“I was there when the first meeting to build Sun City was held, it is not hearsay. Elders present told the group of white people it was impossible to build in the area of the forefathers. They knew because they could communicate with the water. What happened in that hotel means something has to be corrected. Itlholenoge [the name of both the water snake and the area] is a guardian of the area and he is angry,” she said.

Traditional philosopher Grace Masuku says an angry water snake caused the hail storm at Sun City Resort at the foot of the Pilanesberg outside Rustenburg in North West. Photo: ANA /Stringer

Masuku said Waterworld near the Cabanas hotel in Sun City was built as a place to appease the snake.

“It would be its new home after Cascades hotel was built in its home. The area was chosen by the snake as a place to live on.

“The white people came here knowing about Itlholenoge, their aim was to test their theories. When they started building Cascades water came out of walls. That was a sign they were not wanted, but they stayed. This hailstorm is another sign to do things right, to fix something, if it too will be ignored more will follow,” she warned.

Masuku, 86, is a former school principal and is known as an authority on African customs. She has received numerous recognition awards for her work on arts, culture and heritage.

A hailstorm ripped through Sun City on Saturday afternoon leaving a trail of destruction. More than 300 hotel rooms were damaged.

However, the hotel today said it was open for business.

“Over the last 48 hours we’ve managed to deal with the mop-up operation to get the resort back into a decent shape for visitation by both hotel guests and day visitors,” management said in a statement.

“We still have some challenges with respect to the shortage of hotel room inventory, particularly at the Soho Hotel at the casino where 100 rooms are out of commission. A further 40 rooms are out of commission at The Cascades and 10 at The Palace. For the Vacation Club and The Cabanas, we have managed to put rooms back into inventory and will be able to accommodate guests who have bookings, and who are arriving from today.”

African News Agency (ANA)

